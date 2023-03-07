South Korea agency reveals details on Kim Jong Un's daughter: ‘She’s good at…'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's daughter is being home-schooled and spends her leisure time horseback riding, skiing and swimming, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers, as per Associated Press.

Reportedly named Kim Ju Ae, Kim Jong Un's daughter is about ten years old. She was cited in many public events since November along with the North Korean leader sparking debate over whether she is being prepped as his successor. Although, South Korean government has said that Kim Jong Un has not chosen her as his heir but may use his daughter's appearance as a way to show people that one of his children will inherit his power in the future.

Read more: ‘We don’t and won't': Russia's unequivocal message to West on oil price cap

South Korea spy agency agreed to that assessment and said that Kim Jong Un is still too young and healthy to appoint his successor and the daughter’s unveiling appeared to underscore another hereditary power succession. The agency also revealed that Kim Ju Ae has never been enrolled at an official education facility and is taking homeschooling in Pyongyang adding that her hobbies are horseback riding, skiing and swimming.

Kim Ju Ae has an elder brother and a younger sibling whose gender is still unknown, the agency said saying that it is unsure if Kim’s first child, a son, has mental or physical problems.

Kim Ju Ae is “very good at horseback riding” and that Kim Jong Un is satisfied with that, the agency said. Last month, Kim Jong Un and his daughter were seen at a military parade in North Korea.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON