Home / World News / ‘We don’t and won't': Russia's unequivocal message to West on oil price cap

‘We don’t and won't': Russia's unequivocal message to West on oil price cap

world news
Published on Mar 07, 2023 04:08 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Washington was one of the key architects of the Western price cap on Russian oil, which aims to drive down Moscow's revenues used to fund its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(Reuters)
Reuters |

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it did not recognise the price cap introduced by Western countries on its oil exports, after the United States said that the cap was "working well".

Washington was one of the key architects of the Western price cap on Russian oil, which aims to drive down Moscow's revenues used to fund its invasion of Ukraine.

"We do not and will not recognise any cap. We are working so that this system does not harm our own interests," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Read more: What Russia defence minister said on battle in Ukraine's Bakhmut: 'City is…'

Russia's economy has proved remarkably resilient in the face of tough Western sanctions, but the price cap has complicated its efforts to sell oil globally.

Moscow, which accounts for around 10 percent of global oil supplies, said last month that it would cut output by 500,000 barrels per day in March in response to the price cap.

U.S. officials argue that the price cap is working, as Russia's Urals blend - a benchmark of Moscow's exports - sells at a steep discount to international marker Brent.

"I think the beauty of the process is that it is working and that Russian oil and Russian products are being traded below the price cap," U.S. Energy Envoy Amos Hochstein said on Monday.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out