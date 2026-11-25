North Korea's foreign ministry ordered the head of Switzerland's diplomatic office to leave the country within 48 hours, state media said Wednesday, a day after Pyongyang threatened to shut the newly opened office in retaliation for Swiss sanctions.

Switzerland reopened its diplomatic office in Pyongyang after it had remained closed since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, seeking to preserve channels of dialogue with North Korea. (via REUTERS) more less

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Switzerland is one of the few Western countries to maintain dialogue with Pyongyang and the rebuke comes just weeks after the Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis visited North Korea, where he discussed normalising relations.

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The Swiss diplomatic office reports to the Swiss embassy in the Chinese capital Beijing, which handles diplomatic and consular relations with North Korea.

"The Foreign Ministry of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) declared the head of the Swiss Diplomatic Office in the DPRK persona non grata and urged him to leave the country within 48 hours," Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said.

Also read: South Korea suspects North Korean aircraft breached its airspace briefly: Local media

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{{^usCountry}} Pak Hyon Su, director general of the European Department of the North Korean Foreign Ministry summoned Sylvain Astier, the head of the office and "and handed him a memorandum of the DPRK Foreign Ministry urging the closure of the office," it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pak Hyon Su, director general of the European Department of the North Korean Foreign Ministry summoned Sylvain Astier, the head of the office and "and handed him a memorandum of the DPRK Foreign Ministry urging the closure of the office," it added. {{/usCountry}}

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The KCNA report went on to say Pyongyang required Astier to leave North Korea "in connection with the Swiss authorities' open hostile act of putting the DPRK's Songdowon International Children's Camp on the sanctions target list."

On Tuesday, the powerful sister of North Korea's leader threatened to close Switzerland's diplomatic office, denouncing new Swiss sanctions on a camp in the North Korean city of Wonsan attended by Chinese and Russian children.

The Songdowon International Children's Camp has been accused of helping to indoctrinate Ukrainian children brought from Russian-occupied territories.

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Switzerland -- where both Kim Jong Un and Kim Yo Jong studied -- sanctioned the camp on November 4, accusing it of participating in the "transfer of Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine" to North Korea and contributing to "efforts aimed at the ideological conditioning and russification of Ukrainian children".

Also read: North Korea's Kim says country seeks security, not supremacy

Universalist foreign policy

Switzerland had long served as a diplomatic intermediary between North Korea and the West before its Pyongyang office closed during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

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North Korea maintains an embassy in Bern.

Switzerland's foreign ministry said Tuesday it had noted the statements made by the North Korean authorities.

However, neither the diplomatic office in Pyongyang, nor the embassy in Beijing, which covers North Korea, has been officially contacted, it said.

Also read: Trump to meet North Korea's Kim Jong-Un ‘at some point' after historic 3-way talks with Putin and Xi

"The reopening of the Swiss diplomatic office in Pyongyang is in line with our universalist foreign policy. Its aim is to maintain channels of dialogue, including with states with which we have differences on certain issues," a statement said.

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"The reopening of the office is independent of our sanctions policy, whether with regard to UN sanctions related to North Korea's nuclear programme or EU sanctions adopted by Switzerland in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine."

Switzerland first established diplomatic relations with North Korea in 1974.

Before Cassis's visit, the last trip to North Korea by a Swiss government minister was in 2003.