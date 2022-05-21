North Korea sees 219K new 'fever' cases, US offers help: 10 global Covid updates

North Korea reported 219,030 new patients suffering from “fever-like symptoms” for a fifth consecutive day as the country fights its first confirmed coronavirus outbreak in two years, news agency Reuters quoted South Korea's Yonhap network as saying. The country first confirmed the Covid outbreak after a massive military parade in Pyongyang in April, reports said, citing lawmakers briefed by South Korea’s spy agency. Elsewhere in the world, Japan and Thailand are set to reduce the pandemic-induced curbs on entry of foreigners and nightclubs respectively. The United Kingdom, meanwhile, has reduced the ‘Covid-alert level’ as the Omicron-triggered wave now seems to have subsided.

Here's what you need to know about the latest global Covid updates:

1. North Korea reported 2,19,030 more people with fever symptoms and one additional death on Saturday as the country fights its first confirmed coronavirus outbreak.

2. Officials from the United States said on Saturday that it appears North Korea is facing a “quite serious situation” with Covid. “The US is prepared to take steps to help with North Korea's problems, including Covid,” senior Biden administration officials were quoted as saying by Reuters.

3. North Korea is also reportedly ramping up production of drugs and medical supplies including sterilisers and thermometers to battle the unprecedented coronavirus wave. The hermit nation, which has imposed a nationwide lockdown, is also increasing production of traditional Korean medicines used to reduce fever and pain, the KCNA news agency reported.

4. Earlier on Friday, the government said that it was achieving "good results" in its fight against Covid, even as the number of people with fever symptoms rose past 2 million.

5. In China, the financial hub of Shanghai reported fresh Covid cases outside quarantined areas on Thursday - five days after ‘zero Covid cases’- triggering stricter curbs and mass testing in one district, according to a Reuters report. The officials plan to end the prolonged city-wide lockdown on June 1. China records its symptomatic and asymptomatic cases separately.

6. Meanwhile, Britain reduced its Covid-19 alert level from four to three on Friday, saying the Omicron-variant wave of the virus was subsiding and healthcare pressures continued to decrease in all nations. The alert level was raised on Dec 12 when Omicron was spreading rapidly.

7. Top US medical body (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC) on Thursday recommended the Covid vaccine booster for children ages 5 to 11 after an advisory panel voted to back them, at least five months after completing their primary vaccination course.

8. "With over 18 million doses administered in this age group, we know that these vaccines are safe, and we must continue to increase the number of children who are protected," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky was quoted as saying by Reuters.

9. As Covid cases Japan will next month double its limit on foreign arrivals to 20,000 a day, the top government spokesperson was reported as saying. The city’s plans to end a prolonged city-wide lockdown on June 1 appeared on track. As per The Japan Times, the country reported 37,438 new Covid-19 cases Friday, down some 2,200 from a week before.

10. Thailand will allow nightclubs and karaoke bars to resume regular hours starting in June, a senior official said on Friday, dropping most of its remaining pandemic restrictions as daily infections decline. Thailand's nightlife is a major attraction for tourists, but most entertainment venues have faced strict curbs since the pandemic began, with some bars forced to convert to restaurants to stay in business, Reuters reported.

(With inputs from Reuters)