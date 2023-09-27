Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
North Korea to expel US soldier Travis King who crossed into country in July

ByMallika Soni
Sep 27, 2023 04:18 PM IST

Travis King harboured ill feelings over inhumane treatment and racial discrimination within the US army, North Korea said.

North Korea decided to expel American soldier Travis King who Pyongyang said has confessed that he illegally intruded into the country, news agency Reuters reported quoting state media KCNA. Releasing the final results of an investigation into his border crossing in July, the report claimed that Travis King harboured ill feelings over inhumane treatment and racial discrimination within the US army.

A man walks past a television showing a news broadcast featuring a photo of US soldier Travis King (C), who ran across the border into North Korea while part of a tour group visiting the Demilitarized Zone on South Korea's border.(AFP)

North Korea had earlier said that in its interim findings it found that Travis King wanted refuge in North Korea or elsewhere because of that same reason.

However details of when or to where Travis King would be expelled were not shared.

Travis King, who had served in South Korea, sprinted into North Korea in July while on a tour of the southern side of an inter-Korean truce village, becoming the first American confirmed to be detained in the North in nearly five years.

At the time he joined the civilian tour and crossed the border, he was supposed to be heading to Fort Bliss, Texas. This was after his release from prison in South Korea on an assault conviction.

