North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits China to inaugurate new cross-border bridge

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited China on Saturday, inaugurating a new bridge that connects the two countries and saying he hoped to expand cooperation with his powerful neighbor.

Kim arrived in the Chinese border city of Dandong Saturday after crossing the newly opened bridge. (File Photo/Reuters)

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Kim’s visit to China is his latest move in an increasingly assertive foreign policy as he seeks to align Pyongyang with Beijing and Moscow in a united front against the United States under what he portrays as a “new Cold War.” It's his first visit in a year.

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Kim arrived in the Chinese border city of Dandong Saturday after crossing the newly opened bridge, according to South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which handles affairs related to North Korea and China's official Xinhua News Agency.

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Both sides promised to strengthen cooperation

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{{^usCountry}} He met with Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of China's Communist Party. The two toured a car factory, and promised to strengthen the bilateral relationship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He met with Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of China's Communist Party. The two toured a car factory, and promised to strengthen the bilateral relationship. {{/usCountry}}

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Kim said that his country “stands ready to work with China to carry forward their historical friendship and expand practical cooperation, thereby delivering tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries,” according to Xinhua.

Wang then accompanied Kim to the bridge to send him off, according to Xinhua.

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New bridge was built to help expand trade between the countries

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Experts said the opening of the New Yalu River Bridge this month was a key symbol of strengthening ties between North Korea and China and reflected their intent to expand trade, as it is expected to accommodate two-way traffic around the clock, including container shipments and heavy cargo trucks.

North Korean state media did not immediately report on Kim’s visit and China’s Foreign Ministry press office did not respond to a request for confirmation.

Citing anonymous diplomatic sources, Japan’s Kyodo News agency reported earlier on Saturday that Chinese authorities were imposing strict traffic restrictions in parts of Dandong and all hotel rooms in those areas were unavailable for reservation. Japan’s TBS television network aired footage of what it said was likely Kim’s motorcade in Dandong, including a black limousine bearing North Korean flags.

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Kim has recently sought to strengthen ties with China, the North’s traditional main ally and economic lifeline, after years of prioritizing ties with Russia. He sent thousands of troops and conventional weapons to support President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, possibly in exchange for military and economic assistance.

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Kim's visit timed to key battle anniversary in Korean War with China

Kim’s latest visit to China is his sixth since taking power in late 2011 following the death of his father. The visit appears to be timed to underscore the strength of his ties with Beijing ahead of the Oct. 25 anniversary of China’s first major victory in the Korean War, which was days after Chinese troops crossed the Yalu River into North Korea in October 1950.

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The war began with North Korea’s surprise attack on the South in June 1950, prompting a U.N.-led coalition headed by the United States to intervene and push back the offensive. North Korea was backed primarily by Chinese forces, with assistance from the then-Soviet Union’s air force, before fighting ended with a 1953 armistice that left the peninsula technically at war.

Kim said his visit on Saturday was also to memorialize the martyrs in the war, according to Xinhua.

Chinese President Xi Jinping traveled to Pyongyang in June for a meeting with Kim. During their summit, Xi expressed Beijing’s willingness to expand bilateral cooperation in trade, agriculture, construction and technology, while Kim described ties with China as a top strategic priority.

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Kim last visited Beijing in September 2025, when he met with Xi and watched a military parade alongside Putin and other foreign leaders.

Kim has maintained a hard line toward Seoul and has so far rebuffed a proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump to revive their diplomacy, which broke down in 2019 during Trump’s first term. Kim’s government has called for Washington to abandon its “hostile policy” and drop demands for the North’s denuclearization as a precondition for renewed talks.

South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers last month that it saw a 50% possibility of a meeting between Trump and Kim on the sidelines of next month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, summit in Shenzhen, China.