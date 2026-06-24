Why Kim Jong Un is racing to expand North Korea's nuclear arsenal

North Korea's nuclear programme has once again raised concerns as Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un moves to expand the country's arsenal. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the commissioning ceremony of the new multipurpose destroyer Choe Hyon at Nampho port, North Korea, (via REUTERS)

As per KCNA, the DPRK leader commissioned its first 5,000-ton class destroyer. Based on reports by KCNA, the warship "is possessed of the most perfect, complex operational and combat capability,” said Kim during a commissioning ceremony at the Nampho port on Tuesday,

“The program of equipping the Navy with nuclear weapons is following its planned course unerringly. This is a strategic course of crucial importance as it will make it possible to keep the nuclear force of our state ready for multifaceted and efficient operation," he added further.

The deployment of this nuclear destroyer, also called Choe Hyon, comes after Kim Jong-un oversaw the test-firing of strategic cruise missiles and anti-warship missiles in April.

Speaking at the event, the North Korean leader added that Pyongyang will aim to build two surface ships each year, and these ships will be a class above the Choe Hyon destroyer.

Why is North Korea working to increase its nuclear arsenal? As per experts, Kim's push for a heavy nuclear arsenal comes as part of his bid to deter the US' influence and intervention in the region.

"The key point is that North Korea sees these weapons as part of an effort to more effectively deter or impede US military intervention on the Korean Peninsula in the event of a conflict," Lim Eul-chul, a North Korea expert at Kyungnam University in Seoul, told AFP.

He added that if North Korea deploys these ships, it would increase the burden on South Korean and US militaries to drive up their deterrence and defence methods.

At present, Washington has around 28,500 troops deployed in South Korea to help Seoul's defences against military threats from North Korea.

Apart from its tensions with South Korea, as the two nations have stayed at a truce since the Korean War, Kim has also been stepping up efforts to strengthen the North Korean navy in eastern waters near Japan.

Japan flagged its concerns regarding the increase in North Korea's nuclear arsenal at the G7 Summit 2026 in France.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called for a collective measure to complete the denuclearisation of North Korea.

"The Prime Minister stressed the importance of the principle of the complete denuclearisation of North Korea. She expressed concern over various issues related to North Korea, including its nuclear and missile development and military buildup, as well as cryptocurrency theft," said a statement issued by the Japanese foreign ministry.

Takaichi also raised concerns about Pyongyang's growing cooperation with Russia and China.

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Before the G7 Summit, the concern of denuclearisation was also raised during US President Donald Trump's visit to China, as per the White House. However, this was not mentioned in the Chinese handouts regarding the visit.

Along with deterrence and defence, nuclear weapons are now also part of the North Korean constitution. A revision made earlier this year gives Kim Jong-un constitutional command over nuclear forces and the power to delegate launch authority.