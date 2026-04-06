North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s teenage daughter can be ‘fairly viewed’ as his heir: Seoul spy agency

South Korea’s intelligence agency has said it is now “fair to view” North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s teenage daughter as his heir, offering its strongest public assessment yet on a leadership succession that could extend the Kim family rule into a fourth generation. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju Ae, visits a munitions factory in Pyongyang. (via REUTERS)

The observation was made during a closed-door briefing at South Korea’s National Assembly, where National Intelligence Service (NIS) director Lee Jong-seok responded to lawmakers’ questions on the girl’s political standing. According to lawmaker Lee Seong Kweun, who attended the meeting, the agency based its assessment on unspecified “reliable intelligence,” news agency AP reported.

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The girl, identified in reports as Kim Ju Ae and believed to be around 13, has been seen more frequently alongside Kim Jong Un at major public events since late 2022. North Korean state media has referred to her as Kim’s “most beloved” or “respected” child, further fuelling speculation that she is being positioned for a future leadership role.

Her growing visibility has drawn attention from outside observers who see her repeated appearances with the North Korean leader as part of a carefully shaped public image.

The latest assessment represents a clear escalation in tone from previous briefings. In early 2024, the NIS had described her as her father’s likely heir and issued its first formal assessment suggesting she could be groomed as North Korea’s next leader.

By February this year, the agency said she appeared to be close to being designated as the country’s future leader. The current statement goes a step further, indicating she may already be viewed as the successor.

Questions over Kim Yo Jong’s role During the briefing, lawmakers also asked about the position of Kim Yo Jong, the sister of Kim Jong Un who has long been considered the country’s No. 2 figure. Reportedly, the NIS director said she has no substantial powers.

The assessment was conveyed by lawmaker Lee Seong Kweun, who said the intelligence agency did not indicate any significant political authority for her within the current structure.

The girl’s public appearances have included highly symbolic military settings, such as driving a tank during army training overseen by Kim Jong Un and firing pistols during a visit to a light munitions factory.

During the closed-door briefing, the NIS said North Korean authorities appeared to be organising such events to build her military credentials and “dispel scepticism about a woman successor,” according to lawmaker Lee.

Another lawmaker, Park Sunwon, also confirmed similar details regarding the agency’s interpretation of her recent appearances.

Some observers, however, remain unconvinced by the intelligence assessment. They argue that North Korea’s strongly male-centred social and political system is unlikely to accept a woman leader. There is also the view that Kim Jong Un, aged 42, may still be too young to formally name a successor, as doing so could risk weakening his own grip on power.

North Korea has been ruled by the same family since its establishment in 1948, with leadership passing across three generations of men. Kim Jong Un took power in 2011 after the death of his father Kim Jong Il, who had succeeded the country’s founder Kim Il Sung following his death in 1994.

The girl at the centre of the latest speculation is reportedly named Kim Ju Ae, though North Korea has not released official personal details. Her reported name is linked to an account by former NBA player Dennis Rodman, who said he once held Kim Jong Un’s baby daughter during a visit to Pyongyang in 2013.

As the intelligence assessment signals a possible shift in succession planning, attention remains focused on whether the North Korean leadership is quietly preparing for a fourth-generation transition within the ruling family.

(With inputs from AP)