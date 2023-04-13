North Korean missile did not fall in Japanese territory: PM Kishida

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that a missile launched by North Korea "did not fall in Japanese territory", after the government issued a warning to residents of Hokkaido.

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (AFP)

Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters that the projectile, which was "likely to be an ICBM-class ballistic missile, sharply angled eastwards" also did not appear to have fallen in Japan's economic waters.