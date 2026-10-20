North Korean state media releases photos of Kim Jong Un at clothing and shoe expo amid brain haemorrhage, death rumors

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was seen at a clothing and shoe expo with his daughter on Monday, October 19, amid rumors about his health, North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. In newly released photos, he was seen at a clothing and footwear exhibition. This comes after unverified claims spread online that he had suffered a brain haemorrhage, fallen into a coma or died.

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, its leader Kim Jong Un, front right, and his daughter visit a garment and footwear exhibiion in Pyongyang, North Korea Monday, Oct. 19, 2026. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) (KCNA via KNS via AP)

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The photos show Kim visiting the 2026 National Garment and Footwear Exhibition on Monday, accompanied by his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, and his wife, Ri Sol Ju. The photos show him examining products at the exhibition and interacting with officials.

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KCNA reported that Kim visited the exhibition on Monday and praised the development of North Korea’s clothing and footwear industries. The exhibition featured over 70,700 clothing items and over 170,000 pairs of shoes, the products having been made by factories across the country as part of Kim’s regional development policy aiming to improve production and living standards outside major urban centres.

Online rumors

The photos surfaced after speculation about Kim’s health spread across social media. Several posts claimed that he had suffered a severe brain haemorrhage, slipped into a coma and been taken to Beijing for emergency treatment.

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Some of the online posts even raised questions about who would succeed Kim if he died. His daughter and sister, Kim Yo Jong, were named as possible figures in a future leadership transition.

The rumors surfaced on X and other social media platforms. Some posts suggested that Kim had been taken to a hospital in Beijing because of limited medical facilities in Pyongyang. Some also fueled speculation about a possible power struggle in North Korea.

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None of these claims, however, were backed by verifiable evidence.

This is not the first time rumors about Kim’s health surfaced. Even a short absence from public view can spark speculation about the leader’s health and who might succeed him, considering North Korea’s secrecy. Foreign governments and intelligence agencies keep a close watch on him as any change in North Korea’s leadership could affect security across the region.