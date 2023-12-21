Northern Gaza no longer has a functional hospital: WHO
Dec 21, 2023 03:06 PM IST
The World Health Organization said on Thursday that northern Gaza has been left without a functional hospital due to a lack of fuel, staff and supplies.
The World Health Organization said on Thursday that northern Gaza has been left without a functional hospital due to a lack of fuel, staff and supplies. "There are actually no functional hospitals left in the north," Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative in Gaza, told reporters via video link from Jerusalem.
"Al-Ahli (Hospital) was the last one but it is now minimally functional."
