Northern Gaza no longer has a functional hospital: WHO

Reuters |
Dec 21, 2023 03:06 PM IST

The World Health Organization said on Thursday that northern Gaza has been left without a functional hospital due to a lack of fuel, staff and supplies.

The World Health Organization said on Thursday that northern Gaza has been left without a functional hospital due to a lack of fuel, staff and supplies. "There are actually no functional hospitals left in the north," Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative in Gaza, told reporters via video link from Jerusalem.

An explosion in what Israel military said was a tunnel at AI Shifa Hospital complex (REUTERS)
An explosion in what Israel military said was a tunnel at AI Shifa Hospital complex (REUTERS)

"Al-Ahli (Hospital) was the last one but it is now minimally functional."

