‘Not a direct message to Putin, except…’: Nobel panel on Peace Prize 2022

The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday said that this year’s Nobel Peace Prize is not a direct message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, hours after they declared the peace prize. “It highlights the way civil society and human rights advocates are being suppressed,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, head of the committee.

The committee, however, said that like the dispensation in Belarus, Putin’s government is authoritative and suppressing rights activists.

When asked if the Nobel Committee was to send a message to Putin, who turned 70 on Friday, Reiss-Andersen said, “we always give a prize for something and to somebody and not against anyone.”

“This prize is not addressing President Putin, not for his birthday or in any other sense, except that his government, as the government in Belarus, is representing an authoritarian government that is suppressing human rights activists,” she further said.

Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, Memorial of Russia and Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize this year. Berit Reiss-Andersen said the panel wanted to honour “three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful coexistence in the neighboring countries Belarus, Russia and Ukraine”.

Speaking about the peace prize winners the Norwegian Nobel committee head said, Ales Bialiatski was detained in 2020 following protests against the re-election of Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Putin and he is still in jail without trial. Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties, has taken a stand to pressure the authorities to make the country a full-fledged democracy, she said.

She further said the Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties worked to document Russian war crimes against Ukrainian Civilians following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Memorial, a group founded by Soviet-era dissidents, including Nobel laureate Andrei Sakharov, was ordered to shut down earlier this year on the grounds that it failed to identify itself as a “foreign agent” under Russian law. It catalogs political repression ranging from mass purges and the Gulag prison system of former Soviet dictator Josef Stalin to the persecution of dissent in contemporary Russia under Putin.

