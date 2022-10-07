Home / World News / Nobel peace prize 2022: List of winners in past 2 decades

Nobel peace prize 2022: List of winners in past 2 decades

Published on Oct 07, 2022 02:43 PM IST

Nobel Peace Prize 2022: Here's a full list of Nobel peace prize winners in the past 2 decades

Nobel Peace Prize 2022: An exterior view of Oslo City Hall the venue of the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

The Nobel peace prize for the year 2022 was awarded to Ales Bialiatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo on Friday.

Here is the full list of Nobel Peace Prize laureates from 2001:

2022: Ales Bialiatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties

2021: Maria Ressa (Philippines/United States) and Dmitry Muratov (Russia)

2020: The UN World Food Programme (WFP)

2019: Abiy Ahmed Ali (Ethiopia)

2018: Denis Mukwege (DR Congo) and Nadia Murad (Iraq)

2017: International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN)

2016: Juan Manuel Santos (Colombia)

2015: The National Dialogue Quartet (Tunisia)

2014: Kailash Satyarthi (India) and Malala Yousafzai (Pakistan)

2013: The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)

2012: The European Union (EU)

2011: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Leymah Gbowee (Liberia), Tawakkul Karman (Yemen)

2010: Liu Xiaobo (China)

2009: Barack Obama (United States)

2008: Martti Ahtisaari (Finland)

2007: Al Gore (United States) and the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

2006: Muhammad Yunus (Bangladesh) and the Grameen Bank

2005: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Mohamed ElBaradei (Egypt)

2004: Wangari Maathai (Kenya)

2003: Shirin Ebadi (Iran)

2002: Jimmy Carter (United States)

2001: Kofi Annan (Ghana) and the United Nations

