Nobel peace prize for Belarus' Bialiatski, Russian and Ukrainian rights groups

Updated on Oct 07, 2022 02:46 PM IST

Nobel Peace Prize 2022: Nobel peace prize was awarded to Ales Bialiatski and two organisations Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties for the year 2022.

ByMallika Soni

Nobel peace prize was awarded to Ales Bialiatski and two organisations Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo on Friday for the year 2022. The award which puts spotlight on activists and groups trying to prevent conflict and protect human rights was awarded to Ales Bialiatski and the two organisations.

Last year journalists Dmitry Muratov of Russia and Maria Ressa of the Philippines had won the award for “their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”

The Nobel prize announcements began on Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for his remarkable work on the Neanderthal DNA. Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger won the award in physics on Tuesday for their work in quantum physics.

In chemistry, the prestigious award was given to Americans Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K. Barry Sharpless, and Danish scientist Morten Meldal on Wednesday for developing click chemistry.

French author Annie Ernaux won this year’s Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

nobel peace prize nobel prize
