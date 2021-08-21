Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘Not a single euro’: EU talks tough on Taliban’s promise of peace, women's rights
world news

‘Not a single euro’: EU talks tough on Taliban’s promise of peace, women's rights

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen put strict conditions for releasing the one billion euros set aside for development said for the next seven years.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 08:50 PM IST
European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen speaks as she attends a news conference near Madrid, Spain.(Reuters)

The European Union has neither recognised the Taliban nor it is holding talks with the militant, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday. Addressing a joint press conference alongside Spanish President Pedro Sanchez and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, von der Leyen put strict conditions for releasing the one billion euros set aside for development said for the next seven years.

“So let me be very clear on development aid. The 1 billion euros in EU funds set aside for development aid for the next seven years is tied to strict conditions: respect for human rights, good treatment of minorities, and respect for the rights of women and girls, just to name a few,” said the EU Commission president.

She said the situation in Afghanistan is still very unclear and unpredictable, raising apprehensions about the Taliban’s promise of peace and inclusivity. Referring to the reports of women being turned away from their workplace and people being hunted down for their past work, the top EU official said not a “single euro of development aid can go to a regime that denies women and girls their full freedoms and rights to education and careers.”

RELATED STORIES

“We may well hear the Taliban's words, but we will measure them above all by their deeds and their actions,” she added.

The Taliban’s months-long offensive to topple the Afghan government led by Ashraf Ghani resulted in the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people. After the Taliban completed a lightning takeover of Afghanistan on Sunday, the Kabul airport witnessed a chaotic situation as hundreds of desperate Afghans were trying to board military planes flown in by other countries to evacuate their staff and citizens.

“This resettlement of vulnerable people is of utmost importance. It is our moral duty,” Von der Leyen said.

She also stressed the need to prevent people from falling into the hands of smugglers and human traffickers. “This means, first, that we must offer legal and safe routes globally, organised by us, the international community, to those who need protection,” she added.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taliban regime afghanistan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anti-Taliban fighter Massoud says he hopes to hold peaceful talks with Taliban

'Everything has collapsed': Afghan women students see no future in Afghanistan

Biden to discuss Afghan issue with G7 leaders

Which countries are taking in Afghan refugees and which countries are not?
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP