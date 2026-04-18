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‘Not in my interest at all’ to debate Trump: Pope Leo says remark on ‘handful of tyrants’ not directed at US Prez

Pope Leo also clarified that his recent remarks in Cameroon decrying a “handful of tyrants” was not directed at US President Donald Trump. 

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 11:59 pm IST
Edited by Poorva Joshi
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Pope Leo XIV on Saturday made his intentions clear regarding what is being seen as a feud with US President Donald Trump. The US pontiff said that it was “not at all” in his interest to be debating the Republican even as several media reports may have speculated so.

Pope Leo XIV speaks while attending a meeting with the authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps at the Protocollar Pavillion of the Presidency in Luanda on the sixth day of an 11-day apostolic journey to Africa.(AFP)

He also clarified that his recent remarks in Cameroon decrying a “handful of tyrants” was not directed at Trump as the speech he delivered was prepared two weeks ago, before the US President launched a series of attacks on the US pontiff over his peace message on the ongoing West Asia conflict.

“As it happens, it was looked at as if I was trying to debate the president, which is not in my interest at all,” the pontiff said, as quoted by news agency Reuters. The pontiff made the remarks during his media interaction aboard his flight to Angola for the third leg of his ambitious 10-day Africa tour.

“There’s been a certain narrative that has not been accurate in all of its aspects, but because of the political situation created when, on the first day of the trip, the president of the United States made some comments about myself,” he said.

Pope Leo had responded: “I’m not afraid of the Trump administration or of speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel, which is what the Church works for."

Pope Leo has long criticised the ongoing Iran-US conflict, calling for for peace and dialogue, and denouncing religious justification of war.

 
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