Day after YouTube sensation and professional boxer Jake Paul came out to seal a deal the world has long awaited - the beef between two of the biggest tech billionaires, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg we have a new contemporary who wants to be a part of this epic battle. Andrew Tate!

Earlier, the social media face-off started after Jake Paul asked, "Elon, I will gladly promote your fight against Zuck; we can do it in the PFL on ESPN+ for charity." To which Elon replied, "If this is for real, I will do it." Musk's enthusiasm with a ‘up for a cage fight’ comment was responded positively by Meta CEO, who shot back by posting a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the caption 'send me location.'

After this story was published, Musk responded with two words: “Vegas Octagon.” He then tweeted: “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus,’ where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing.”

As the world awaits the biggest showdown in the history of cage battles Andrew Tate has shown his excitement and support. A day later he woke up to tweet, "Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines. But now we can restore honour with a strike at the enemy clans leader. I will train you @elonmusk. You will not lose.'

Musk has bragged about the moves he has hidden up his sleeves about, which could be a potential game changer to the fight, which he calls a ‘Walrus, where he said, “I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing.”

If a potential fight is bound to happen, this could be the biggest PPV between two tech billionaires who have control over the biggest social networking platforms and haven't had a single professional fight in their entire careers?

On Twitter, a lot of the fans also mention that they want to see Jake Paul settle his beef with UFC president Dana White with regard to their constant backlashes. It all comes down to whether the fight scheduled between Elon and Zuckerberg will take place in the ring or the octagon; that, only time will tell.

A lot of comparison is being made with the billionaires as to how their match would actually come down to being a fair fight irrespective of their age. Elon does most certainly have an advantage with his height and weight class, which would make it a fair fight considering Zuckerberg having the advantage of having prior training in his Mixed Martial Arts fighting styles.

