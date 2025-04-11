Now, Donald Trump threatens Mexico with sanctions, tariffs: ‘…this is very unfair’

While the United States spared Mexico from ‘Liberation Day’ reciprocal tariffs along with Canada, the US’ southern neighbour is not fully immune. US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose sanctions and tariffs on Mexico over a water dispute, accusing the latter of violating an 81-year-old water-sharing treaty between the two countries. A drone view shows the low water level of the La Boquilla dam, as Mexico contends that a historic drought fueled by climate change makes it impossible to fulfill its water commitments to the United States under a 1944 treaty.(File/REUTERS)

In a post on his own social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, “Mexico OWES Texas 1.3 million acre-feet of water under the 1944 Water Treaty, but Mexico is unfortunately violating their Treaty obligation. This is very unfair, and it is hurting South Texas Farmers very badly.”

Trump also accused Mexico of “stealing water from Texas farmers”. “Last year, the only Sugar Mill in Texas CLOSED, because Mexico has been stealing the water from Texas Farmers. Ted Cruz has been leading the fight to get South Texas the water it is owed, but Sleepy Joe refused to lift a finger to help the Farmers,” he said.

What is the treaty

Mexico is required to send 1.75 million acre-feet of water to the US every five years from the Rio Grande, via a network of interconnected dams and reservoirs, under a 1944 agreement.

The current five-year cycle ends in October this year, however, Mexico has only sent less than 30 percent of the agreed amount of water, Reuters reported citing data from International Boundary and Water Commission.

Mexico’s response

Responding to Donald Trump’s claims, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that the country is complying with the treaty, given the extent water is available and that there has been a “three-year drought”.

“Yesterday, a comprehensive proposal was sent to the Undersecretary of the U.S. Department of State to address the water supply to Texas under the 1944 treaty, which includes very short-term actions. This has been a three-year drought, and to the extent water is available, Mexico has been complying. The International Boundary and Water Commission has continued its work to identify mutually beneficial solutions,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

She added that she has instructed the Secretaries of Agriculture and Rural Development and Foreign Affairs, as well as the Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources, to immediately contact the US Department of Agriculture and the US Department of State.

“I am confident that, as on other issues, an agreement will be reached,” she said.

According to the treaty, the US also needs to deliver 1.5 million acre-feet of water to Mexico from the Colorado River annually. While the US has largely fulfilled its end of the bargain, recently the deliveries were hampered due to severe drought, which is a provision in the treaty, the Reuters report said.