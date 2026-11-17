“His global relationships are a strategic advantage for this company and I believe his leadership is critical to maintain American dominance in AI,” Khalil wrote, according to people who viewed the letter. He couldn’t be reached for comment.

The letter, written by director of developer technology Nader Khalil, escalates an internal push to bring Huang back following his resignation on Thursday . It argues that Huang is uniquely qualified to lead Nvidia and deserves the benefit of the doubt as the board investigates his relationship with a Singapore data-center executive suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset.

A senior Nvidia employee sent a letter to the company’s top executives and board of directors arguing that failure to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive could lead to the loss of “irreplaceable talent,” according to people familiar with the matter.

Why are Nvidia employees calling for Jensen Huang to return as CEO?

Why are Nvidia employees calling for Jensen Huang to return as CEO?

What did the Nvidia employee letter warn could happen if Jensen Huang is not reinstated as CEO?

What did the Nvidia employee letter warn could happen if Jensen Huang is not reinstated as CEO?

He warned the letter’s recipients, a group that included Huang’s roughly 60 direct reports as well as the 10 members of the board, that many employees prized working for Huang: “Irreplaceable talent at Nvidia is now contemplating departing,” he wrote.

Huang’s ouster has triggered a wave of protest within Nvidia’s ranks and across Silicon Valley and fed fears of a brain drain for the company at the center of the global AI boom.

Tech CEOs and investors including Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan and Atreides Management’s Gavin Baker signed an open letter calling for Huang’s return. That letter, posted by an Nvidia employee who has not been publicly identified, has more than 188,000 signatures, although some people whose names appear on the list said they had not signed it.

“For thirty-three years, Jensen poured his heart and soul into building NVIDIA,” it reads. “Many of us joined because of him. Many of us stayed because of how he treated the work: as something worth getting right, together, at whatever hour it took.”

Nvidia employees who confirmed signing the open letter echoed Khalil’s view that no other CEO will be able to reproduce Huang’s success or the culture he created. Huang famously gave priority to a flat organizational structure and individual relationships with top executives and employees.

Some employees have discussed holding a demonstration in support of Huang on the company’s Santa Clara, Calif., campus in coming days, according to people familiar with the matter.

In addition to his relationship with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, the woman U.S. officials have identified as suspected of passing information to Chinese intelligence, Huang also had an affair with Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell, the Journal has reported.

The board isn’t currently considering bringing him back, a person familiar with the matter said Monday.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com and Robbie Whelan at robbie.whelan@wsj.com