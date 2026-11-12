Nvidia lauds Jensen Huang’s ‘profound’ contributions; says search for permanent CEO underway

Nvidia has thanked Jensen Huang for his “profound” contributions to the company following his resignation as the chief executive officer on Thursday, assuring that its operations, customer commitments and product roadmap will continue without interruption.
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In its statement announcing the leadership transition, Nvidia said it had initiated a search for a permanent CEO and will consider internal and external candidates. Meanwhile, the company's executive vice president and and chief financial officer, Colette Kress, has agreed to serve as interim CEO, it added.
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Huang's resignation came after reports of his alleged extramarital affairs, including one involving a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. In a memo to Nvidia employees on Sunday, acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and “took full responsibility.”
Deep Dive
Who is Nvidia’s interim CEO after Jensen Huang’s resignation?
Nvidia CFO and executive vice president Colette Kress has been appointed interim CEO. She will continue as CFO until a permanent successor is appointed.
Will Jensen Huang’s resignation disrupt Nvidia’s operations or product roadmap?
Nvidia says its operations, customer commitments and product roadmap will continue without interruption. Analysts also noted that chips planned for the next year or two are already designed and in production.
How could Huang’s departure affect Nvidia’s suppliers and long-term strategy?
Some suppliers and analysts are concerned a successor may be less aggressive in securing manufacturing capacity, making investments and expanding partnerships. Others expect limited immediate impact because near-term chips are already in production.
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