Nvidia said in recent months a proposed US legislation on Chinese companies remotely accessing its artificial intelligence chips could expose it and them to US "legal action," CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The chipmaker said for now it would not sell chips to customers who rent over 50% of the graphics processing units. (Reuters/ Representational)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

• Nvidia messaged chip buyers in recent months to caution that the proposed Remote Access Security Act, or RASA, would give the US government broader authority to control access to cloud services in the same way as physical hardware, the report said

Deep Dive What would the proposed Remote Access Security Act change for Chinese access to Nvidia AI chips? The bill would give the US government broader authority to control access to cloud services, treating remote access to chips similarly to access to physical hardware. It could let the Commerce Department stop Chinese firms from renting overseas data-centre capacity to use Nvidia chips. Why did Nvidia warn chip buyers about legal risks linked to Chinese companies? Nvidia reportedly cautioned buyers that the proposed law could expose the company and customers to US legal action if Chinese firms accessed its chips remotely through cloud services. Will Nvidia sell chips to customers that rent GPU capacity to Chinese companies? The report said Nvidia would not currently sell chips to customers that rent more than 50% of their GPUs to Chinese companies. The article does not say that this policy is a requirement of the proposed bill.

Also Read I Alice Huang’s Husband Built a Data-Center Empire Backed by the Chinese State

• The chipmaker said for now it would not sell chips to customers who rent over 50% of the graphics processing units, or GPUs to Chinese companies, the report added

• Nvidia did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside regular business hours

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} • RASA is a bill that would give the US Commerce Department the tools to stop Chinese firms from renting overseas data centers to access Nvidia chips {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • RASA is a bill that would give the US Commerce Department the tools to stop Chinese firms from renting overseas data centers to access Nvidia chips {{/usCountry}}

Read More

• The company said in July that the measure, if enacted, could have “a material impact on our business”