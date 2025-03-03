Menu Explore
NYT Strands: Hints and answers for March 3, 2025

ByHT News Desk
Mar 03, 2025 01:49 PM IST

Get hints and answers for the New York Times' ‘Strands’ for today - March 3, 2025

NYT Strands hints and answers: A new NYT word game was added to the already-existing list of entertaining games provided by Wordle, Connections, and Mini Crossword less than a year ago. Players can explore the daily themes, known as "spangrams," that are abundant in the Strands section of the New York Times.

Did you try your hand at today's NYT word game? (New York Times)
Did you try your hand at today's NYT word game? (New York Times)

As of Wednesday, February 27, a brand-new chapter for the captivating and addictive game is available. We'll provide you with a brief crash course if you're searching for hints and assistance in deciphering Wednesday's Strands. The "spangram," which is usually shown in yellow, identifies the topic of the problem.

Also read: NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for March 2, 2025

Today’s Strands hints

What Is Today's Strands Hint for the Theme: FUNGI

Note: There will be spoilers!

Hint: The first one can be found on the left side of the board. Here are the first two letters for each word:

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

*SH

*CR

*EN

*OY

*BU

*TR

*MU (SPANGRAM)

NYT Strands Spangram Hint: Is it Vertical or Horizontal?

Today's spangram is vertical (bottom to top).

There are seven theme words (including the spangram) in today's puzzle.

NYT Strands spangram answer

MUSHROOM is the spangram response for today, Monday, March 3, 2025

Also read: Wordle 1349 hints and answer for February 27, 2025

NYT Strands answers for March 3, 2025

*SHIITAKE

*CREMINI

*ENOKI

*OYSTER

*BUTTON

*TRUFFLE

*MUSHROOMS (SPANGRAM)

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Follow Us On