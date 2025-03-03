NYT Strands: Hints and answers for March 3, 2025

NYT Strands hints and answers: A new NYT word game was added to the already-existing list of entertaining games provided by Wordle, Connections, and Mini Crossword less than a year ago. Players can explore the daily themes, known as "spangrams," that are abundant in the Strands section of the New York Times. Did you try your hand at today's NYT word game? (New York Times)

As of Wednesday, February 27, a brand-new chapter for the captivating and addictive game is available. We'll provide you with a brief crash course if you're searching for hints and assistance in deciphering Wednesday's Strands. The "spangram," which is usually shown in yellow, identifies the topic of the problem.

Today’s Strands hints

What Is Today's Strands Hint for the Theme: FUNGI

Note: There will be spoilers!

Hint: The first one can be found on the left side of the board. Here are the first two letters for each word:

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

*SH

*CR

*EN

*OY

*BU

*TR

*MU (SPANGRAM)

NYT Strands Spangram Hint: Is it Vertical or Horizontal?

Today's spangram is vertical (bottom to top).

There are seven theme words (including the spangram) in today's puzzle.

NYT Strands spangram answer

MUSHROOM is the spangram response for today, Monday, March 3, 2025

NYT Strands answers for March 3, 2025

*SHIITAKE

*CREMINI

*ENOKI

*OYSTER

*BUTTON

*TRUFFLE

*MUSHROOMS (SPANGRAM)