NYU professor Scott Galloway predicts why Donald Trump will ‘drop’ his 2024 Presidential election bid

In the Friday episode of "Pivot" podcast, NYU professor and podcast co-host Scott Galloway has predicted that Donald Trump would eventually drop his 2024 Presidential election bid in exchange of a plea deal. Donald Trump(AP)

"I think President Trump is not going to run for president under the auspices of a plea deal," said Galloway when co-host Kara Swisher asked for his prediction.

To Galloway's prediction, a stunned Swisher loudly exclaimed, "What?!"

“Where is that coming from? No one says that stuff,” Swisher asked Galloway.

Galloway explained that Republican Party presidential candidate Chris Christie had made remarks of similar nature.

"I actually think Governor Christie is going to surpass DeSantis and be the number two. But I don’t think it will matter… I don’t understand and can’t empathize with President Trump, but I know how old rich men think," said Galloway.

"He has a very nice life, and his life can be going back to golf and sycophants and having sex with porn stars, which I think is a good thing… I’m not being cynical. I would like to do more of that at some point in my life," continued Galloway.

“Or he can live under the threat of prison. And I think that once the third indictment, I think the laws specifically around these state secrets, I think that he is running for president and the momentum he has is real leverage and power. And I think he’s going to cash that leverage and power in for a plea deal that includes no jail time,” explained Galloway.

During the podcast, Galloway predicted that Department of Justice or "whoever is in charge" might convince Trump for a deal with no jail time for the legal cases running against him.

“Does he really want to die of diabetes in a cell? I mean, if he goes to jail for one year, it’s probably a death sentence. I don’t think someone at this age ever recovers from being incarcerated. And even if there’s a one in ten chance, it used to be one in 100, now I think it’s legitimately a one in ten chance this guy could go to jail,” he continued.

Notably, in June, Trump was indicted on federal counts which included willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements.

During the podcast, Galloway concluded his argument on Trump by saying: "To try and cut out the noise and just say, OK, here’s a very wealthy man is 76 or 77. And here’s a political map that shows even if he’s the nominee, even if he runs for president, is most likely going to lose. And here’s someone representing the DOJ who’s gathered everybody and has the rights to negotiate on behalf of the states and the federal government and says, look, we’re going to do a plea deal. You’re going to do this X, Y, and Z, but it doesn’t involve jail time, and you’re going to leave the public stage.

"And that, to me, feels like a pretty good deal for everybody, because if he runs, and he loses, and these cases keep going and the DOJ has no reason to let up and the guy has some, you know, several hundred very angry people funded to the gills and media going after him constantly are like, ‘We would really like to see you in jail. We would really like to.’ If there’s a one in ten chance of that, that is a very big motivator," he concluded.