Barack Obama says wife Michelle now ‘little more forgiving of all my flaws’

World News

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
May 17, 2023 10:17 PM IST

Former US President Barack Obama talked about how leaving the White House helped improve his relationship with Michelle.

Former US President Barack Obama recently sat down for an interview with CBS, where he opened up about his improved relationship with his wife, Michelle Obama, and shed light on the complexities of parenting in the public eye and the evolving dynamics within their relationship. Reflecting on life after leaving the White House, Obama expressed how beneficial it has been to have more time together as a couple.

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama.

"Let me just say this — it sure helps to be out of the White House, and to have a little bit more time with her," Obama remarked during the interview with "CBS Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson.

He further emphasized the significant role their children played in their lives and the challenges they faced as parents in the political spotlight.

"When our girls were growing up, that was priority No. 1, 2, 3, and 4," Obama explained.

He admitted that he didn't fully appreciate the level of stress and tension experienced by Michelle, knowing that their family was constantly under scrutiny in an environment that he thought was “strange” and “not normal”. The former president expressed gratitude that their daughters are now doing well, noting how it has contributed to Michelle's increased forgiveness toward his perceived flaws.

"Now that they’re doing good, she is a little more forgiving of all my flaws. What she has told me is, 'You know, looking back, you did OK as a dad,'" Obama shared.

Apart from providing a glimpse into the personal dynamics of the Obama family during their time in the White House and the subsequent adjustments they have made in their lives, the former president talked at length about several burning issues faced by today's America, including the nation's gun violence epidemic, and how to address them.

