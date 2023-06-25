Obama slams global fixation with Titanic Sub: What about the 700 migrant crisis?

Barack Obama has condemned the global fixation on the ill-fated Titanic tourist sub, highlighting the stark contrast in the attention given to the recent tragedy involving hundreds of migrants who perished in a fishing boat accident off the Greek coast.

Former U.S. president Barack Obama speaks during a discussion at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), in Athens, Greece, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Obama is visiting Athens to speak at the SNF Nostos Conference focused on how to strengthen democratic culture and the importance of investing in the next generation of leaders.(AP)

Speaking at a conference in Athens, the former US president emphasized the urgent need to address the circumstances driving desperate people to embark on perilous journeys. He criticized the excessive media coverage afforded to the submarine incident compared to the tragic sinking of the fishing boat.

While acknowledging the desire for the safe rescue of the submarine passengers, Obama passionately emphasized the neglect of the 700 migrants who lost their lives, expressing his disbelief at the untenable situation.

His comments resonated with the audience, garnering enthusiastic applause as he challenged the disproportionate focus on sensational stories.

In a subsequent interview, Obama reiterated his stance, highlighting the levels of inequality and the skewed attention given to news events. He underscored the tragic plight of the 700 migrants who attempted to reach Greece, stressing the need to confront the growing disparities that hinder people's life chances.

The fishing boat tragedy, which occurred off the coast of Messenia, Greece, involved approximately 750 individuals, including men, women, and children, predominantly from Pakistan, Syria, and Egypt. The devastating incident further illuminated the refugee crisis in Europe and the perilous journeys undertaken by thousands seeking safety and opportunities.

Questions arose regarding the response to the sinking, with concerns over the delay in rescue efforts despite available shipping data indicating the boat's distress.

In stark contrast, the ill-fated voyage of the OceanGate ExpeditionsTitan vessel garnered significant attention. Five individuals, including British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, embarked on a costly expedition to explore the Titanic wreckage in the Atlantic Ocean. The submersible lost contact with its mother ship shortly after departure, triggering a multinational search and rescue operation.

Tragically, the US Coast Guard confirmed the discovery of debris from the Titan on the sea floor, confirming the demise of the five men due to a catastrophic implosion. Media coverage and public interest largely centered around the Titanic incident, with round-the-clock reporting and a social media frenzy.

