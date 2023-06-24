Titanic sub company, OceanGate Expedition, faces backlash over pilot job posting amid tragedy

OceanGate Expeditions, already under intense scrutiny following the tragic deaths of five individuals in its ill-fated Titanic-bound submersible, is now facing even more backlash. The company has come under fire as screenshots of a recently deleted job posting for a Submersible Pilot/Marine Technician have surfaced online, leading to questions about the timing and the state of their operations. The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland dives in an undated photograph.(via REUTERS/file)

The internet has been abuzz with discussions about the job posting, which was seeking an individual to "manage and operate our fleet of manned submersibles and support vessels." The listing emphasized the need for someone capable of performing maintenance on the submarines and operating the intricate systems involved in their dives. It described the opportunity as ideal for a dynamic professional with a high-energy approach.

Job posting by OceanGate.(OceanGate)

Although the exact date of the posting remains uncertain, online records indicate that the page was active from Monday to Thursday, directly following the disappearance of the Titan submersible in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean.

The tragic incident resulted in the loss of five passengers including CEO Stockton Rush, with the vessel allegedly imploding near the wreckage of the Titanic. The devastating event has led to intense scrutiny of OceanGate Expeditions, with industry experts, including renowned filmmaker James Cameron, pointing out potential flaws in the company's design and operational practices.

The revelation of the job posting during this critical period has only heightened concerns and skepticism surrounding the company. Many have raised questions about the timing of the recruitment effort, implying that it could indicate a lack of transparency or disregard for the gravity of the situation.

OceanGate Expeditions finds itself in hot water as questions mount over their handling of the tragic incident and concerns about submersible safety. The company's response to these revelations will be closely watched, with potential long-term repercussions on its reputation and future ventures. The incident highlights the urgent need for enhanced safety measures and scrutiny in the submersible industry.

