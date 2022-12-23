‘Offensive’: US university reprimands chancellor for mocking Asians in speech

Purdue University said its board formally reprimanded the top official of its northwestern Indiana campuses over mocking of Asian languages during a recent commencement ceremony. The faculty senate of Purdue University also demanded the resignation of chancellor Thomas Keon despite his apology over his impression of a fake Asian-sounding language during the December 10 event.

“I made a comment that was offensive and insensitive. I am truly sorry for my unplanned, off-the-cuff response to another speaker, as my words have caused confusion, pain and anger," Thomas Keon said. The university called Thomas Keon’s action an “offhand attempt at humour” that was “extremely offensive and insensitive”.

Thomas Keon’s gaffe came after keynote speaker James Dedelow referenced a made-up language that he sometimes uses on a radio show he hosts with family. The chancellor responded with an impression that he said was “sort of my Asian version” of James Dedelow’s offering.

The university's board’s statement said while the “offensive remark does not reflect a pattern of behaviour or a system of beliefs held by Dr Keon, the board has made clear to him that a repeat incident of a similar nature would provide grounds for further Board action, including possible dismissal”.

