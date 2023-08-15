Why was Oprah Winfrey denied entry to Maui shelter home with camera crew? Officials clarify

Maui officials have issued clarification after reports were published that celebrity Oprah Winfrey was denied entry in a shelter home for Maui wildfire victims when she visited there with camera crew in tow. Reportedly, Oprah was visiting the War Memorial Gymnasium in Wailuku with a CBS News crew when it all happened.

Oprah Winfrey(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The County of Maui took to Facebook and explained the incident. They posted "To clarify, Oprah was able to visit our shelter and we thank her for instructing media journalists and camera crews to remain outside."

The county highlighted that Oprah was denied entry with the CBS News crew as per their policy of having no camera crews or reporters accompanying dignitaries and celebrities in the emergency shelters.

"Her visit inside of the shelter today was truly heartwarming and we appreciate her understanding of our policy of having no camera crews or reporters accompanying dignitaries and celebrities in our emergency shelters," said the County.

However, without the camera crew, Oprah was allowed to enter the shelter home. She distributed pillows, toiletries, cots etc. among the wildfire survivors.

Meanwhile, other celebrities have also extended help amid the turmoil and tragedy caused by the wildfires in Hawaii. Billionaire Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sánchez have promised: "they are creating a Maui Fund and are dedicating $100 million to help Maui get back on its feet now and over the coming years as the continuing needs reveal themselves".

Notably, the death count due to the devastating wildfires have neared 100. Thousands of buildings also got destroyed in the blaze. The Maui wildfires are now officially the most destructive wildfire incident in the United States in more than a century. The wildfires were aided by strong winds caused by Hurricane Dora.

