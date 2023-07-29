Comedy of errors! Ohio burglar crashes through ceiling in recycle bin, police bodycam records hilarious incident | Watch

In the annals of ill-fated heists, one Ohio bank robber's attempt stands out as a true comedy of errors. Meet Tristan Heidi, a 27-year-old with a "broke" plan that went terribly awry, leaving him captured and facing a myriad of charges. The would-be bank raider's escapade, filled with mishaps and missteps, has now become the stuff of legend and has us all asking, 'Aw f–k, what was he thinking?' Policy body cam records failed bank robber crashing through ceiling, getting trapped in recycling bin in Huron, Ohio.(Twitter)

Perfect crime gone wrong

Tristan Heidi set his sights on the VacationLand Federal Credit Union in Huron, Ohio, hoping for a quick score to ease his financial woes. Armed with little more than his cunning and a recycling bin, he made his move in the dead of night, thinking he had the perfect plan to get away with the loot.

As the clock struck 2 a.m., the alarm bell rang out, alerting the authorities to the presence of an intruder at the credit union. Officers arrived at the scene just in time to hear strange noises coming from above the bank's drive-thru. What they witnessed next was a scene straight out of a slapstick comedy.

The not so great escape

Lowering himself through the ceiling with the grace of a not-so-stealthy cat burglar, Heidi's exit plan took an unexpected turn. Upon hearing the approaching police, panic set in, and he crashed through the lid of a recycling bin strategically placed below the access door. We can only imagine the look of surprise on his masked face when he found himself trapped inside the can.

"Aw f–k" Moment

As if a scene from a classic sitcom, Heidi's "aw f–k" moment was caught on bodycam footage, immortalizing the sheer absurdity of the situation. The failed heist had left him defeated, tangled in a recycling bin, and with little choice but to surrender.

Caught Red-Handed...Or Blue Bin-Handed?

Officers moved in swiftly to apprehend the bumbling bank robber, but even the recycling bin had other plans. Giving way a second time, it dropped on its side, leaving Heidi inside, a true metaphor for his thwarted escape.

Taken into custody, Heidi reportedly confessed to the foiled plot, admitting that he was simply broke and desperate. His plan, though wildly entertaining, had been a complete failure. The cherry on top? He didn't manage to take a single cent from the bank. The only item he successfully stole was the very recycling bin that trapped him.

After his court appearance, Heidi posted a $50,000 bond and was released. While his dreams of a successful bank robbery may have been dashed, his misadventure has earned him a different kind of notoriety.

