Oil prices edge lower ahead of Fed decision

Oil prices edged lower in early European trading Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision, while continuing disruptions in the Middle East and Houthi advances kept supply risks elevated.

PREMIUM As of Sept. 15, the International Maritime Organization had recorded 80 maritime incidents in Hormuz since the war began.

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Brent crude futures fell 1.1% to $107.55 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate declined 1.6% to $104.11 a barrel. Both benchmarks remained near four-month highs after settling Tuesday at their highest levels since May 19.

The pullback came amid a strong dollar and elevated Treasury yields, while data from the