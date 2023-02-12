Chinese woman ‘buys’ uninhabited Japan island, triggering alarm: Report

An uninhabited island in Okinawa Prefecture of Japan was bought by a Chinese woman, whose identity was not revealed, Japan Times reported. The woman is believed to be in her 30s. Chinese media quoted the woman as saying that a company run by her relative had bought Yanaha Island. The island is located north of the Okinawa main island and a part of it is also owned by a Tokyo-based consulting firm, the report said.

The firm specialises in Chinese businesses, public records showed, the report added. Sharing details, the office of Izena village in Okinawa said that the company owns about 50 percent of the total land, the report said, adding that its beaches are mostly controlled by the local government.

The woman had earlier posted a video on social media showing her first visit to the island. Japan Times reported that an Izena Island resident had taken the woman and another woman on a trip to Yanaha Island by boat.

The resident was quoted as saying by the outlet that the woman stayed there for several hours and took pictures and footage of the local areas. The video also showed a document addressed to the consulting firm that claims on its website to have acquired Yanaha Island, the report said.

