On International Day of Sign Languages, Scott Morrison uses ‘Auslan’ to send a message

The International Day of Sign Languages, which is observed on September 23 every year, is meant to celebrate the unique visual-manual means of communication across the world that help support the linguistic identity of the deaf and the hearing impaired. On this day, Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison sent out a video message on social media in Auslan, the native sign language of Australia, to salute the “tireless work” that the interpreters are doing in his country to keep fellow Australians informed even in dire times during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a short video clip posted on the Australian prime minister's official Instagram handle, Scott Morrison appeared beckoning in the Auslan sign language to show his support for the deaf community. “It’s harder than the amazing Auslan interpreters make it look,” he wrote in the caption. “I need to keep practicing but today is all about having a go so I encourage all Australians to learn some Auslan and give it a try.”

“Hi, my name is ScoMo,” the Australian prime minister communicated in the short video message, “How good is Auslan! Thank you to all the Auslan interpreters for your hard work during Covid-19. I encourage everyone to learn some Auslan. Happy International Day of Sign Languages!”

In the post's caption, Morrison added: “I’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to all our Auslan interpreters for your tireless hard work, stepping up day after day to help keep your fellow Australians informed during this Covid-19 pandemic.”

He also thanked the Deaf Society and Deaf Services of Australia for the work they do to help empower with non-verbal communication those who are hearing impaired.

While it is unclear how many sign languages currently exist across the world, most countries generally have their own native sign language, and some have more than one. Some of these sign languages, like Auslan, have also obtained legal recognition.

This year’s theme for the International Day of Sign Languages, declared by the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) - ‘We Sign For Human Rights’ - projects “how each of us – deaf and hearing people around the world – can work together hand in hand to promote the recognition of our right to use sign languages in all areas of life.”