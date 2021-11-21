On Joe Biden's birthday, Former US President Obama calls him ‘friend’, ‘brother’

Former US President Obama on Saturday took to Twitter to wish President Biden a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to my friend and my brother, @POTUS!" Obama tweeted.

Biden had served as Obama's vice president during his eight years in office. They both have worked together for years in their political careers

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his tweet, Obama highlighted the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill that is seen as a major win for the Biden administration.

"Thanks for giving all of us the gift of better infrastructure. Grateful for all you're doing to build this country back better," Obama added.

Biden got the infrastructure bill passed and has turned his attention to the Build Back Better Act, The Hill reported.

The bill is not expected to have Republican support, the report added.

On Thursday, the Congressional Budget Office released a cost estimate of Biden's plan, saying it would increase the country's deficit by $367 billion over 10 years.