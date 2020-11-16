e-paper
Home / World News / 'On my watch!': Trump boasts about Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine efficacy

‘On my watch!’: Trump boasts about Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine efficacy

Earlier today, the US biotech firm said the trial has met the statistical criteria, adding that the preliminary analysis suggests a broadly consistent safety across all evaluated subgroups.

world Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 21:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Moderna intends to submit for an Emergency Use Authorization with FDA in the coming weeks.
Moderna intends to submit for an Emergency Use Authorization with FDA in the coming weeks.(Bloomberg)
         

US President Donald Trump boasted about the impressive early trial results of Covid-19 vaccine developed by Modern Inc., which has shown 94.5 per cent efficacy. Calling Covid-19 vaccine development as “great discoveries”, the US President said the “great historians” should remember that it happened on his watch.

“Another Vaccine just announced. This time by Moderna, 95% effective. For those great ‘historians’, please remember that these great discoveries, which will end the China Plague, all took place on my watch!” Trump tweeted.

Earlier today, the US biotech firm said the trial has met the statistical criteria, adding that the preliminary analysis suggests a broadly consistent safety across all evaluated subgroups. Moderna confirmed that it intends to submit for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the coming weeks.

Also Read | Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19

After the announcement, President-elect Joe Biden said that the news regarding the second vaccine is further reason to feel hopeful, but warned that the availability is still months away. Biden took to Twitter to advise that Americans need to continue wearing mask and practice social-distancing to get the virus under control.

“Once again, I congratulate the brilliant women and men who produced this breakthrough and have brought us one step closer to beating this virus. I am also thankful for the frontline workers who are still confronting the virus around the clock,” he tweeted.

The United States remains the worst-hit nation in terms of overall coronavirus cases and related deaths. According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the US has reported over 11 million Covid-19 cases and more than 246,000 related deaths so far. Last week, Biden’s transition team had announced the formation of the Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board, comprised of leading public health experts to advise the administration.

