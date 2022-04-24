Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Only 29% of hospitalised Covid patients fully well one year on: Study
Only 29% of hospitalised Covid patients fully well one year on: Study

The study involving more than 2,300 people also found that women were 33 percent less likely to fully recover than men.
A patient being attended by a healthcare worker in Delhi Covid-19 care facility.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 07:06 AM IST
Not even one in four people have completely recovered from Covid a full year after being hospitalised with the disease, a UK study indicated Sunday, warning that long Covid could become a common condition.

It also found that obese people were half as likely to fully recover, while those who needed mechanical ventilation were 58 percent less likely.

The study looked at the health of people who were discharged from 39 British hospitals with Covid between March 2020 and April 2021, then assessed the recovery of 807 of them five months and one year later.

Just 26 percent reported a full recovery after five months, and that number rose only slightly to 28.9 percent after a year, according to the study published in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal.

"The limited recovery from five months to one year after hospitalisation in our study across symptoms, mental health, exercise capacity, organ impairment and quality-of-life is striking," said study co-leader Rachel Evans of the National Institute for Health and Care Research.

The most common long-Covid symptoms were fatigue, muscle pain, poor sleep, slowing down physically and breathlessness.

"Without effective treatments, long Covid could become a highly prevalent new long-term condition," said study co-lead Christopher Brightling of the University of Leicester.

The study, which will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, is ongoing and will continue to monitor the patients' health.

 

