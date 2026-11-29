Saudi Arabia, Russia and the 19 other OPEC members on Sunday put off a decision on contentious production capacity levels, citing market "uncertainty" as the Iran and Ukraine wars have muddied the outlook.

Analysts had expected the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC) to face difficult talks on quotas for next year (REUTERS) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Analysts had expected the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC ) to face difficult talks on quotas for next year and on new baseline capacity levels for each member, which form the basis for the output quotas.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

In an online meeting, OPEC members decided to "continue consultations and assess market developments" citing "current market conditions and uncertainty".

A decision on new baseline capacity levels is to be taken "on 6 June 2027, or earlier, if market conditions may permit", the group said in a statement, noting that "some participating countries requested further deliberations... to be concluded by the end of March 2027".

Also Read | Iraq seeks higher oil production limit from OPEC ahead of Sunday meeting

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The US war against OPEC member Iran affecting the vital Strait of Hormuz and a flare-up of energy infrastructure attacks in Russia's invasion of Ukraine have muddied the outlook. ‘Bought time’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US war against OPEC member Iran affecting the vital Strait of Hormuz and a flare-up of energy infrastructure attacks in Russia's invasion of Ukraine have muddied the outlook. ‘Bought time’ {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"What was meant to be one of the most consequential OPEC meetings in years ended with a decision not to decide. The group has bought time rather than resolved its problems," Rystad Energy analyst Jorge Leon told AFP.

"With two wars clouding the oil market outlook, flexibility makes sense. But there is a risk that market fundamentals deteriorate faster than the geopolitical fog lifts," he added.

"The great irony is that OPEC will enter 2027 underproducing against its quotas by more than two million barrels per day, yet oversupplying the market by 1.5 million. OPEC can postpone its decisions, but it cannot postpone market reality," he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After months of shortages and soaring prices due to the Ukraine and Iran wars, the International Energy Agency has forecast a return to a market surplus for the fourth quarter, as supplies rise but demand remains subdued.

"The prospect of a substantial global oil surplus may necessitate production cuts in 2027," said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, an analyst at Global Risk Management, ahead of the meeting.

Also Read | Iraq rejects OPEC review that puts oil production capacity below 5 million barrels a day

Spectre of another exit

In that case, the key question for OPEC members is who would be willing to make the effort.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Former key member the United Arab Emirates left the group earlier this year in a dispute over production quotas.

"The capacity review was always going to be a political minefield," analyst Leon said.

"Having lost the UAE just six months ago, OPEC can ill afford another membership crisis. For now, cohesion has trumped ambition," he added.

New capacity levels that serve as a reference for output quotas from 2027 onward have been reached after two years of analysis by an outside consulting firm, US-based DeGolyer and MacNaughton.

"For the first time, the maximum sustainable production capacities... have been assessed and established through an independent and objective process," OPEC Secretary-General Haitham al-Ghais said in mid-November.

However, hostilities in the Gulf and the intensification of the war between Russia and Ukraine have severely disrupted the oil industry in several key member countries.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Every country with a production shortfall has a credible argument that the shortfall is temporary," Leon said, and they could push for higher quotas.

Iraq, one of the Gulf producers hardest hit by the war in the Middle East, has reportedly already rejected the assessment of its production capacity.

The new assessment puts it below five million barrels per day, but Iraq claims it can produce 5.2 million, Bloomberg reported.

"We are negotiating with OPEC to raise the production ceiling, and the negotiations are not just a courtesy. Iraq is one of the founding members of OPEC, and it is our right to defend our rights," Oil Minister Bassem Khudair said Friday.