Ousted Imran Khan asks for donations from overseas Pakistanis to topple 'foreign-backed' govt
Ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on Friday appealed to the overseas Pakistanis to donate money to his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in order to topple the "foreign-backed" government of Shehbaz Sharif.
Ironically, Khan has asked overseas Pakistanis to donate to a party that is blaming America for overthrowing his government in Pakistan.
In a Twitter video, he informed the overseas Pakistanis about the namanzoor.com website which is collecting donations from them to topple the government of Shehbaz Sharif and hold new elections.
He termed the campaign "Haqiqi-Azadi" and said that the "corrupt government" was forced upon the 22 crore population of Pakistan.
Khan said that it was the right of Pakistan's citizens to decide on who would rule their country - either the PTI party or the "corrupt Sharif family" who had been jail for three years and who are fighting corruption charges.
The former Pakistan PM also lambasted the US for conspiring with Shehbaz Sharif whose government was imposed on the Pakistani people through a "foreign conspiracy."
Khan alleged that with the help of the US, a corrupt government has overtaken Pakistan and therefore he wants the country to hold fresh elections where Pakistani citizens can decide on their future.
Days before the vote on no-confidence against his government, former Prime Minister Imran Khan alleged that the resolution against him was part of a "foreign conspiracy" hatched in the US, producing an alleged "threat letter" received from the Pakistani embassy in the US as evidence.
According to the "threat letter" which was a diplomatic cable received from Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Asad Majeed, US's Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Affairs Donald Lu had warned the Pakistani Ambassador that Imran Khan's continuation in office would have repercussions on bilateral relations. The US was said to be annoyed with Imran over his "independent foreign policy" and Moscow visit.
Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem holy site, 152 injured
At least 152 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli riot police inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, the latest outbreak in a recent upsurge of violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict. Most of the Palestinian injuries were incurred from rubber bullets, stun grenades and beatings with police batons, the Palestine Red Crescent said, at the most sensitive site in the generations-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
North Korea celebrates founder with dance, music but no military parade
North Korea celebrated the 110th anniversary of the birth of late founder Kim Il Sung on Friday with fireworks, a procession, and an evening gala in Pyongyang's main square, with thousands of people in colourful traditional dress singing and dancing. "The Day of the Sun" is North Korea's biggest annual public holiday. Kim, who died in 1994, founded the authoritarian regime now led by his grandson, Kim Jong Un.
Russia hits Kyiv missile factory after flagship sunk
Russia pounded a Ukrainian rocket factory after losing an iconic warship in the Black Sea, as the Pentagon on Friday backed Kyiv's claim to have sunk the Moskva with cruise missiles. The Vizar plant, near Kyiv international airport, was seriously damaged in the overnight strikes, an AFP journalist saw. Russia said it had used sea-based long-range missiles to hit the factory, which Ukraine's state weapons manufacturer says produced Neptune cruise missiles.
Ukraine war: Bodies of more than 900 civilians discovered in Kyiv, say officials
The bodies of more than 900 civilians were discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces, the regional police chief said in a briefing Friday. The head of Kyiv's regional police force, Andriy Nebytov added that more bodies were being found every day, under the rubble and in mass graves. “The most victims were found in Bucha, where there are more than 350 corpses,” he said. Nebytov added that Russian troops were “tracking down” people who expressed strong pro-Ukrainian views.
