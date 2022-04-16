Home / World News / Ousted Imran Khan asks for donations from overseas Pakistanis to topple 'foreign-backed' govt
world news

Ousted Imran Khan asks for donations from overseas Pakistanis to topple 'foreign-backed' govt

Ironically, Khan has asked overseas Pakistanis to donate to a party that is blaming America for overthrowing his government in Pakistan.
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at rally in Peshawar.(AP)
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at rally in Peshawar.(AP)
Updated on Apr 16, 2022 04:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

Ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on Friday appealed to the overseas Pakistanis to donate money to his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in order to topple the "foreign-backed" government of Shehbaz Sharif.

Ironically, Khan has asked overseas Pakistanis to donate to a party that is blaming America for overthrowing his government in Pakistan.

In a Twitter video, he informed the overseas Pakistanis about the namanzoor.com website which is collecting donations from them to topple the government of Shehbaz Sharif and hold new elections.

He termed the campaign "Haqiqi-Azadi" and said that the "corrupt government" was forced upon the 22 crore population of Pakistan.

Khan said that it was the right of Pakistan's citizens to decide on who would rule their country - either the PTI party or the "corrupt Sharif family" who had been jail for three years and who are fighting corruption charges.

The former Pakistan PM also lambasted the US for conspiring with Shehbaz Sharif whose government was imposed on the Pakistani people through a "foreign conspiracy."

Khan alleged that with the help of the US, a corrupt government has overtaken Pakistan and therefore he wants the country to hold fresh elections where Pakistani citizens can decide on their future.

Days before the vote on no-confidence against his government, former Prime Minister Imran Khan alleged that the resolution against him was part of a "foreign conspiracy" hatched in the US, producing an alleged "threat letter" received from the Pakistani embassy in the US as evidence.

According to the "threat letter" which was a diplomatic cable received from Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Asad Majeed, US's Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Affairs Donald Lu had warned the Pakistani Ambassador that Imran Khan's continuation in office would have repercussions on bilateral relations. The US was said to be annoyed with Imran over his "independent foreign policy" and Moscow visit. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
imran khan pakistan
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Palestinians chant slogans and wave Hamas flags during a protest against Israel, in front of the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City.

    Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem holy site, 152 injured

    At least 152 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli riot police inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, the latest outbreak in a recent upsurge of violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict. Most of the Palestinian injuries were incurred from rubber bullets, stun grenades and beatings with police batons, the Palestine Red Crescent said, at the most sensitive site in the generations-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

  • Students and youth attend a dancing party in celebration of the 110th birth anniversary of President Kim Il Sung, known as 'Day of the Sun', at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang.

    North Korea celebrates founder with dance, music but no military parade

    North Korea celebrated the 110th anniversary of the birth of late founder Kim Il Sung on Friday with fireworks, a procession, and an evening gala in Pyongyang's main square, with thousands of people in colourful traditional dress singing and dancing. "The Day of the Sun" is North Korea's biggest annual public holiday. Kim, who died in 1994, founded the authoritarian regime now led by his grandson, Kim Jong Un.

  • Firefighters extinguish a fire at a factory after a Russian attack. (File photo)

    Russia hits Kyiv missile factory after flagship sunk

    Russia pounded a Ukrainian rocket factory after losing an iconic warship in the Black Sea, as the Pentagon on Friday backed Kyiv's claim to have sunk the Moskva with cruise missiles. The Vizar plant, near Kyiv international airport, was seriously damaged in the overnight strikes, an AFP journalist saw. Russia said it had used sea-based long-range missiles to hit the factory, which Ukraine's state weapons manufacturer says produced Neptune cruise missiles.

  • The remnants of a house, that residents say was destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region on April 12, 2022.&nbsp;

    Ukraine war: Bodies of more than 900 civilians discovered in Kyiv, say officials

    The bodies of more than 900 civilians were discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces, the regional police chief said in a briefing Friday. The head of Kyiv's regional police force, Andriy Nebytov added that more bodies were being found every day, under the rubble and in mass graves. “The most victims were found in Bucha, where there are more than 350 corpses,” he said. Nebytov added that Russian troops were “tracking down” people who expressed strong pro-Ukrainian views.

  • Palestinians shout slogans at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, following clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.&nbsp;

    More than 150 hurt in Jerusalem clashes as religious festivals overlap

    More than 150 people were wounded Friday in clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the first face-off in the area since the start of Ramadan. Witnesses said Palestinians threw stones at Israeli forces, who fired rubber-coated bullets and sound grenades. The Palestinian Red Crescent said 153 people were hospitalised and "dozens of other injuries" were treated at the scene. Israeli police said at least three officers were hurt.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out