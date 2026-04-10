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Over 2,200 Sikh pilgrims from India arrive in Pak for Baisakhi celebrations

Over 2,200 Sikh pilgrims from India arrive in Pak for Baisakhi celebrations

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 07:42 pm IST
PTI |
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Lahore, Over 2,200 Sikh pilgrims from India on Friday arrived in Pakistan's Punjab province through the Attari-Wagah border to participate in the Baisakhi festival and the 327th Khalsa Janam Din celebrations.

Over 2,200 Sikh pilgrims from India arrive in Pak for Baisakhi celebrations

Pakistan Punjab's Minority Minister Ramesh Singh Arora and Evacuee Trust Property Board Additional Secretary Nasir Mushtaq received the pilgrims at the Wagah border.

Pakistan had issued 2,800 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi festival scheduled to be held on April 14.

"As many as 2,238 Sikh pilgrims crossed into Pakistan from India today to take part in Baisakhi festivities," Evacuee Trust Property Board spokesperson Ghulam Mohyuddin told PTI.

The main ceremony will be held on April 14 at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, some 400 kms from Lahore.

Besides participating in the annual Baisakhi Mela in Pakistan, the Sikhs from India will also visit Gurdwara Janama Asthan, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib.

Arora said despite strained relations between Pakistan and India, more than 2,800 Sikh pilgrims were issued visas.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
gurdwara panja sahib nankana sahib lahore
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