Over 58,000 buildings likely damaged or destroyed in Venezuela: satellite data

The powerful twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela last week damaged or destroyed more than 58,000 buildings, according to a preliminary assessment of satellite data published by US space agency NASA. NASA said that its satellites were "providing critical support, capturing imagery and data to help teams on the ground. (AFP)

Some 1,700 people were killed and thousands remain missing following the quakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 -- the strongest to hit the South American nation in more than a century.

"Approximately 58,870 buildings were likely damaged or destroyed across the affected region" based on satellite radar data gathered on June 25, the day after the earthquakes, according to researchers Corey Scher and Jamon Van Den Hoek of Oregon State University.

Also Read: Did the US send help to Venezuela after deadly earthquakes? What we know

The duo were citing data from the European Space Agency's high-resolution radar imagery satellite Sentinel-1.

"This is a preliminary, rapid assessment. It reflects abrupt surface change consistent with damage," the researchers wrote, adding that the figure should only be read as an indicator and was not verified on the ground.

Also Read: ‘As long as he lived, I would too’: 18-day-old baby, mother survive 32 hours in rubble after Venezuela earthquake

National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez reported on Monday that 855 buildings have been damaged, including 189 "total collapses."

NASA said that its satellites were "providing critical support, capturing imagery and data to help teams on the ground assess impacts and guide response efforts."