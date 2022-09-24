Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Over 700 arrested in Iran, including 60 women amid massive anti-hijab protests

Published on Sep 24, 2022 05:12 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: General Azizollah Maleki, police chief of Guilan province, announced "the arrest of 739 rioters including 60 women".

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Protesters chant slogans during a protest over the death of a woman who was detained by the morality police.(AP)
AFP |

Iranian police in just one province have arrested over 700 people during more than a week of protests following the death of a young woman in custody, Tasnim news agency reported Saturday.

General Azizollah Maleki, police chief of Guilan province, announced "the arrest of 739 rioters including 60 women", the Iranian media outlet said.

