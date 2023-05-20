Overwhelmed Austrian village, believed to inspire "Frozen," takes drastic action against over-tourism

Hallstatt, the Austrian village rumored to have inspired the hit Disney movie "Frozen," has taken a drastic measure to combat an overwhelming influx of tourists. The idyllic village, with its snow-capped mountains and picturesque architecture, attracts millions of visitors each year. However, the population of fewer than 800 residents is struggling to cope with the massive crowds.

A provisional wooden fence is partially blocking the beautiful view, as visitors take selfies with the landscape, in the tourist community of Hallstatt (district of Gmunden), Austria, on May 15, 2023. The Austrian village of Hallstatt -- popular among selfie-seekers -- has installed wooden barriers to obstruct the view in an effort to curb overtourism and restore calm.(AFP)

In an attempt to deter selfie-obsessed tourists, Hallstatt erected a temporary wooden fence in one of its famous vista points. The fence aimed to prevent visitors from gathering in the spot popular for taking pictures and causing disturbance to the locals. However, the move faced backlash on social media, with critics arguing that it hindered the town's charm and beauty.

Hallstatt's mayor, Alexander Scheutz, responded to the criticism and decided to remove the fence. Instead, he plans to place a banner at the tourist spot, reminding visitors that people live in the area. The village has been grappling with overtourism for years, and the recent surge in tourists after the pandemic has reignited concerns among the residents.

Hallstatt's appeal lies in its UNESCO World Heritage status, traditional houses against the backdrop of mountains, and the crystal-clear waters of Hallstatter See. Before the pandemic, tourists from East and Southeast Asia flocked to the town, which was also featured on a Korean TV show and had a replica built in China. Additionally, it is believed that Hallstatt served as inspiration for the fictional kingdom of Arendelle in Disney's "Frozen."

Hallstatt is not the only place facing challenges with over-tourism and its negative consequences. Other European destinations have also implemented measures to address similar issues. Portofino, a beautiful town located on the Italian Riviera, has taken action by implementing no-waiting zones. The aim is to discourage large groups of tourists from congregating on the pier solely for the purpose of taking selfies. With a population of only 400 residents, Portofino often finds itself inundated with up to 10,000 visitors, resulting in traffic congestion and crowded streets. Hallstatt's case and the measures taken in Portofino reflect a growing trend across Europe to discourage over-tourism.

