‘Overwhelmed’: Hong Kong Covid-19 cases surge 20 times

The latest wave of Covid-19 infections has “overwhelmed” Hong Kong, the city’s leader said on Monday as daily cases surged by some 20 times over the past two weeks, leaving hospitals short of beds and struggling to cope.

Carrie Lam, the head of the administration in the Chinese ruled city, issued a grim update for residents already subjected to tight restrictions on social gatherings as health authorities reported a record 2,071 infections on Monday, with 4,500 separate preliminary positive cases.

“The situation is highly undesirable and the government feels worried and sorry about it,” she said. As the caseload soared, Lam said her administration would coordinate with Chinese officials to tackle the “aggravating situation”.

S Korea to allow special voting for Covid patients

South Korea’s parliament on Monday approved plans to provide a special time for Covid-19 patients to vote during the March 9 presidential election as the country grapples with a record-breaking Omicron surge.

Germany will end most government restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic in March, according to a draft official plan seen by AFP on Monday, as new infection rates ease. Sweden is recommending a fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose to people over age 80 and those living in nursing homes or getting home care, authorities said on Monday.

Belgian authorities said on Monday they had intercepted 30 vehicles as police scrambled to stop a Canada-style protest convoy against Covid regulations from reaching Brussels.

Prince Charles’ wife Camilla tests positive

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for Covid-19 four days after her husband Prince Charles was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, the couple’s office said on Monday. Clarence House said Camilla was self-isolating.