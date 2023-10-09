Over 30 Israelis captured by Palestine's Islamic Jihad group; puts out condition for their release

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters |
Oct 09, 2023 12:32 AM IST

The captives will not be repatriated 'till all of our prisoners are released', chief of Palestine's group said

Palestine's Islamic Jihad chief Ziad al-Nakhala said on Sunday that his faction was holding captive more than 30 of the Israelis who were abducted in the Gaza Strip since Saturday after Hamas launched attacks on Israel.

A plume of smoke rises above buildings in Gaza City during an Israeli air strike, on October 8, 2023. (AFP)

The captives will not be repatriated "till all of our prisoners are released," al-Nakhala added, referring to thousands of Palestinians who are in Israeli prisons.

