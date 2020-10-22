e-paper
Oxford’s Brazil vaccine trial to continue, says university after volunteer dies

“Following careful assessment of this case in Brazil, there have been no concerns about safety of the clinical trial and the independent review in addition to the Brazilian regulator have recommended that the trial should continue,” a spokesman for the university said in a statement.

world Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 00:30 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters
A chemist works at AstraZeneca's headquarters.
The University of Oxford’s Brazilian trial of its vaccine candidate will continue after the death of a volunteer, the university said on Wednesday, adding an independent review had revealed no safety concerns.

The vaccine has been licenced to AstraZeneca.

