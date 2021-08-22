Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pak army captain killed, two soldiers injured in IED blast in Balochistan
world news

Pak army captain killed, two soldiers injured in IED blast in Balochistan

Balochistan, a restive province, has seen an uptick in violence over the past few weeks.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 07:38 PM IST
The ISPR on Sunday said that the injured were shifted to a medical facility in Khuzdae.(HT File)

A captain from the Pakistan Army was killed and two soldiers suffered injuries after their vehicle hit an IED planted by terrorists in the Gichik region of Balochistan, news agency ANI reported, citing the Pakistan army’s media affairs wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The ISPR on Sunday said that the injured were shifted to a medical facility in Khuzdae.

Balochistan, a restive province, has seen an uptick in violence over the past few weeks. Earlier this week, two children were killed along with four others which included a Chinese citizen when a suicide bomber blew himself up targeting a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in Gwadar province.

Separatist group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) earlier in July set fire on installations made by Chinese telecom companies in Balochistan’s Quetta and detained six officials who were involved with these telecom projects. The insurgents also believe that the Pakistan government along with these Chinese telecom companies like Huawei, Netcom, Exeleron and ZTE is setting up a communications network in hilly regions of resource-rich Balochistan to spy and trace the region's citizens under the Universal Service Fund programme. The region is also among the focal points of China's $60 billion Belt and Road development programme.

RELATED STORIES

The region also saw increased fights between Baloch insurgents and Pakistan security forces. The freedom movement for a free Balochistan continues to trouble the Pakistan government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan army balochistan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Provincial Chinese capital bans unvaccinated from entering public areas

At least 20 deaths in and around Kabul airport in past week, says NATO official

Don't want Afghan militants arriving under cover of refugees: Putin

'Panjshir will resist': What Massoud's Front wants from Taliban
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP