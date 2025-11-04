Pak army chief Asim Munir's powers set to grow with amendment to constitution; 'complete demolition' feared

A proposed constitutional amendment in Pakistan — the 27th — has ignited a fierce debate as it may further take the governance balance away from the civilian regime and towards the military, with army chief Asim Munir being the player at the centre of it all. While he is considered de facto ruler at home, Field Marshal Asim Munir has been getting equal billing even on global stages next to PM Shehbaz Sharif, including at multiple meetings with US President Donald Trump.(via PTI/File Photo)

Technically, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) delegation, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has approached the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for support on the move.

At the nub of the proposed amendment is weaking Article 243 to give an extended tenure to the current Chief of Army Staff, Asim Munir, and formalising his rank, Field Marshal, granted after Pakistan claimed success in responding to India's anti-terror Operation Sindoor in May 2025. He is otherwise due to retire on November 28.

What Pak's 27th Amendment could mean for Asim Munir

Widely seen as the de facto ruler of the country, Asim Munir is only the second officer to become Field Marshal. Ayub Khan was the first to hold the rank — he awarded it to himself in 1959 after taking power in a military coup — who appointed himself Chief Martial Law Administrator, and then President of Pakistan.

There was also talk that Munir could become President, a post currently with the PPP's Asif Ali Zardari, but that died down some weeks ago.

Now, the amendment could undo hard-won rights for provinces, centralise control, and weaken the judiciary in a country marred by coups and corruption ever since it came into existence upon India's partition in 1947, critics have said.

Powers via formalising Field Marshal rank

One part of it, the one to tweak Article 243, would grant constitutional recognition to the rank of Field Marshal.

The title currently lacks any legal standing in Pakistan’s constitutional or military acts.

The amendment would formally define and protect the Field Marshal’s powers and tenure, effectively granting General Munir a secure and extended position, Pak media reports have said.

Pakistan's Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik confirmed the intent, and said “discussions are underway regarding the 27th Amendment, but formal work has not yet begun”. He confirmed that the purpose of amending Article 243 is to constitutionally recognise the Field Marshal title.

Munir has been getting equal billing with the PM even on global stages lately, such as during meetings with US President Donald Trump who describes him as “my favourite Field Marshal”.

Tweaks to judicial structure too

Beyond the military, the proposed 27th Amendment includes substantial changes that could reshape Pakistan’s legal and judicial setup.

It includes creation of a Constitutional Court, which would be separate from the Supreme Court and handle interpretation of laws and fundamental rights. The stated purpose is to cut the burden on existing courts and ensure timely justice.

However, senior lawyer Hassan Abdullah Niazi told Pak media that the establishment of what could be seen as a parallel system would curtail judicial independence, and be "entirely susceptible to political pressure". He said the amendment would "allow members of the executive to operate as judges, weaken provincial autonomy and expand the role of the military”.

Other proposals allegedly threatening judicial autonomy include plans to grant the government power to transfer judges under an executive-dominated body.

Rollback of provincial rights

The amendment also seeks to reverse features of the landmark 18th Amendment passed in 2010 that significantly devolved power from the federal government to the provinces, especially in education and health. It also reduced the President's powers to that of a constitutional figurehead.

Proposals now include giving the legislative subjects of education and population planning back to the federal government.

The Sharif government has so far insisted that any amendment will be introduced only after achieving complete consensus and will “not endanger democracy”, But some experts offer a far bleaker assessment. “Whatever remains of the existing constitutional structure is now being prepared for a complete demolition,” Barrister Ali Tahir, a contitutional expert, has been quoted as saying.