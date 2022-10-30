Pak woman journalist crushed to death by container; Imran Khan's march halted

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday halted his ‘long-march’ for the day after a woman Pakistani journalist, Sadaf Naeem, attending the former prime minister's event died after being crushed under his container.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Naeem, a journalist working for a private news channel, died while the long march was headed toward Kamoke from GT Road Lahore.

Speaking to his supporters, Khan said the march was supposed to move towards Kamoke, Gujranwala. "However, due to the tragic incident, we will stop the march immediately."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khan also sent his condolences to the family of the deceased and said that he would pray for the departed soul.

“Shocked & deeply saddened by the terrible accident that led to the death of Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem during our March today. I have no words to express my sorrow. My prayers & condolences go to the family at this tragic time. We have cancelled our March for today,” Khan tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The long march would start from Kamoke on its fourth day on Monday. Earlier, it was planned to reach Gujranwala by the end of its third day.

Sadaf was trying to interview Khan for her TV channel, Dunya TV reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while reacting to the death of the journalist, said that he was deeply saddened by the death of the reporter.

"Deeply saddened by the death of reporter Sadaf Naeem after falling from a long march container. Cannot feel sad enough over this tragic incident. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Sadaf Naeem was a dynamic and hardworking reporter. We pray for patience for the family of the deceased," he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Information minister Maryyium Aurangzeb expressed shock over Sadaf's death and questioned how the reporter was run over by the container-carrying truck used by Khan.

"I personally know her. She was a hard-working journalist and was killed while trying to interview Imran Khan which is shocking,” she said.

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz has also condemned the incident and prayed for Sadaf and her family.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the loss of a precious life of a TV reporter Sadaf in the line of duty. My prayers for the bereaved family," she wrote in her tweet, praying for the deceased to find eternal peace.

President Arif Alvi also extended his sympathies to the reporter's family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON