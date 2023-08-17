Home / World News / Pakistan appoints new caretaker cabinet ahead of elections: Report

Pakistan appoints new caretaker cabinet ahead of elections: Report

Reuters |
Aug 17, 2023 06:03 PM IST

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday appointed a new cabinet ahead of the national elections due in early November, broadcaster GEO News reported, citing sources.

Former U.S. ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani was named foreign minister and former central bank chief Shamshad Akhtar was appointed finance minister as part of the new caretaker cabinet, the report said.

Thursday, August 17, 2023
