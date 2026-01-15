Edit Profile
    Pakistan, Bangladesh and more: Full list of countries hit by US visa pause

    In an official statement, the Department of State has said that the visa pause will be in effect from January 21 onwards.

    Published on: Jan 15, 2026 9:49 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The United States has announced it will be pausing visa processing for 75 countries. In an official statement on Wednesday, the Donald Trump-led administration announced it will be halting the processing of immigrant visas for certain nationalities which have been accused of being at "high risk of public benefits usage"

    In an official statement, the Department of State has said that the visa pause will be in effect from January 21 onwards. (Representational image) (X/@ianmiles)
    Also Read | Why US paused visa processing for 75 countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh?

    US pauses visa processing for 75 countries | Full List

    1. Afghanistan

    2. Albania

    3. Algeria

    4. Antigua and Barbuda

    5. Armenia

    6. Azerbaijan

    7. Bahamas

    8. Bangladesh

    9. Barbados

    10. Belarus

    11. Belize

    12. Bhutan

    13. Bosnia and Herzegovina

    14. Brazil

    15. Burma

    16. Cambodia

    17. Cameroon

    18. Cape Verde

    19. Colombia

    20. Cote d’Ivoire

    21. Cuba

    22. Democratic Republic of the Congo

    23. Dominica

    24. Egypt

    25. Eritrea

    26. Ethiopia

    27. Fiji

    28. The Gambia

    29. Georgia

    30. Ghana

    31. Grenada

    32. Guatemala

    33. Guinea

    34. Haiti

    35. Iran

    36. Iraq

    37. Jamaica

    38. Jordan

    39. Kazakhstan

    40. Kosovo

    41. Kuwait

    42. Kyrgyz Republic

    43. Laos

    44. Lebanon

    45. Liberia

    46. Libya

    47. Moldova

    48. Mongolia

    49. Montenegro

    50. Morocco

    51. Nepal

    52. Nicaragua

    53. Nigeria

    54. North Macedonia

    55. Pakistan

    56. Republic of the Congo

    57. Russia

    58. Rwanda

    59. Saint Kitts and Nevis

    60. Saint Lucia

    61. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

    62. Senegal

    63. Sierra Leone

    64. Somalia

    65. South Sudan

    66. Sudan

    67. Syria

    68. Tanzania

    69. Thailand

    70. Togo

    71. Tunisia

    72. Uganda

    73. Uruguay

    74. Uzbekistan

    75. Yemen

