Pakistan, Bangladesh and more: Full list of countries hit by US visa pause
In an official statement, the Department of State has said that the visa pause will be in effect from January 21 onwards.
The United States has announced it will be pausing visa processing for 75 countries. In an official statement on Wednesday, the Donald Trump-led administration announced it will be halting the processing of immigrant visas for certain nationalities which have been accused of being at "high risk of public benefits usage"
US pauses visa processing for 75 countries | Full List
1. Afghanistan
2. Albania
3. Algeria
4. Antigua and Barbuda
5. Armenia
6. Azerbaijan
7. Bahamas
8. Bangladesh
9. Barbados
10. Belarus
11. Belize
12. Bhutan
13. Bosnia and Herzegovina
14. Brazil
15. Burma
16. Cambodia
17. Cameroon
18. Cape Verde
19. Colombia
20. Cote d’Ivoire
21. Cuba
22. Democratic Republic of the Congo
23. Dominica
24. Egypt
25. Eritrea
26. Ethiopia
27. Fiji
28. The Gambia
29. Georgia
30. Ghana
31. Grenada
32. Guatemala
33. Guinea
34. Haiti
35. Iran
36. Iraq
37. Jamaica
38. Jordan
39. Kazakhstan
40. Kosovo
41. Kuwait
42. Kyrgyz Republic
43. Laos
44. Lebanon
45. Liberia
46. Libya
47. Moldova
48. Mongolia
49. Montenegro
50. Morocco
51. Nepal
52. Nicaragua
53. Nigeria
54. North Macedonia
55. Pakistan
56. Republic of the Congo
57. Russia
58. Rwanda
59. Saint Kitts and Nevis
60. Saint Lucia
61. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
62. Senegal
63. Sierra Leone
64. Somalia
65. South Sudan
66. Sudan
67. Syria
68. Tanzania
69. Thailand
70. Togo
71. Tunisia
72. Uganda
73. Uruguay
74. Uzbekistan
75. Yemen