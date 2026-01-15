Pakistan, Bangladesh and more: Full list of countries hit by US visa pause

The United States has announced it will be pausing visa processing for 75 countries. In an official statement on Wednesday, the Donald Trump-led administration announced it will be halting the processing of immigrant visas for certain nationalities which have been accused of being at "high risk of public benefits usage" In an official statement, the Department of State has said that the visa pause will be in effect from January 21 onwards. (Representational image) (X/@ianmiles)

US pauses visa processing for 75 countries | Full List 1. Afghanistan

2. Albania

3. Algeria

4. Antigua and Barbuda

5. Armenia

6. Azerbaijan

7. Bahamas

8. Bangladesh

9. Barbados

10. Belarus

11. Belize

12. Bhutan

13. Bosnia and Herzegovina

14. Brazil

15. Burma

16. Cambodia

17. Cameroon

18. Cape Verde

19. Colombia

20. Cote d’Ivoire

21. Cuba

22. Democratic Republic of the Congo

23. Dominica

24. Egypt

25. Eritrea

26. Ethiopia

27. Fiji

28. The Gambia

29. Georgia

30. Ghana

31. Grenada

32. Guatemala

33. Guinea

34. Haiti

35. Iran

36. Iraq

37. Jamaica

38. Jordan

39. Kazakhstan

40. Kosovo

41. Kuwait

42. Kyrgyz Republic

43. Laos

44. Lebanon

45. Liberia

46. Libya

47. Moldova

48. Mongolia

49. Montenegro

50. Morocco

51. Nepal

52. Nicaragua

53. Nigeria

54. North Macedonia

55. Pakistan

56. Republic of the Congo

57. Russia

58. Rwanda

59. Saint Kitts and Nevis

60. Saint Lucia

61. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

62. Senegal

63. Sierra Leone

64. Somalia

65. South Sudan

66. Sudan

67. Syria

68. Tanzania

69. Thailand

70. Togo

71. Tunisia

72. Uganda

73. Uruguay

74. Uzbekistan

75. Yemen