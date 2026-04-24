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Pakistan clears $3.45 bn UAE debt, says central bank

The UAE had asked for the immediate return of the funds in the wake of the recent situation in West Asia following the US-Israel war on Iran.

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 03:09 pm IST
PTI |
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Pakistan has returned the total USD 3.45 billion it owed in debt to the United Arab Emirates, the country's central bank said Friday.

Pakistan clears debt to UAE.(Representative)

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in a social media post confirmed the repayment and said that the transaction was completed on Thursday.

"State Bank of Pakistan repaid a deposit of USD 1 billion to Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), UAE on April 23, 2026. Deposits of USD 2.45 billion were repaid last week. This completes the repayment of total deposits of USD 3.45 billion to UAE," it said.

The announcement came days after Pakistan received a USD 3 billion financial aid from Saudi Arabia. The deposit came in two tranches, with the second tranche of USD 1 billion received on April 21.

The UAE had asked for the immediate return of the funds in the wake of the recent situation in West Asia following the US-Israel war on Iran.

 
state bank of pakistan united arab emirates pakistan
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